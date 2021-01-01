From trinidadian tobagonian usa trini america gift
American zip Trinidad and Tobago flag Tote Bag
Advertisement
This funny zipper pattern of the two countries is the perfect design for the family with Trini Tobago roots and pride, immigrant, men, dad, father and women. Also a great accessory to support the national basketball team. Add it to your Tobago collection. This patriotic flag design art makes a great gift or accessories for anyone who has that special Caribbean DNA. One of those family heritage gifts for Mother's Day, Father's day, birthday or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.