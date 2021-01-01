American Grown with Sierra Leone Roots T-Shirt

Show off your pride in your Sierra Leonean ancestry with this Family Heritage Shirt. Perfect to wear at a family reunion, wedding, baby shower, dinner party, birthday, vacation, mother's day, father's day or any other family gathering with matching shirts. American flag and Sierra Leonean flag tee. Proud family tree design. Cool personalized gift shirt for mom, dad, son, daughter, cousin, aunt, uncle, grandma or grandpa. Check out all Family Heritage Shirts for more shirt and hoodie ideas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.