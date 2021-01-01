From vintage football apparel & gifts by eleventeez
American Football Player Vintage Tote Bag
This retro colors design shows a silhouette of a Football Player in vintage style. Perfect to show that Football ist your favorite sport. Great if you play or work in a football team. This American Football Player Vintage Design makes a perfect gift idea for for colleagues, employees, siblings, parents, grandparents, friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.