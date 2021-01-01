From soccer player clothing & apparel

Soccer Player Clothing & Apparel American Flag USA Soccer Lover Player Team Gift Idea Graphic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$17.97
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

This design has a washed out, distressed American flag with a soccer player kicking the ball. Perfect for a soccer game, practice, training or tournament. Lace your shoes and get to kicking the soccer ball! A nice gift for mom, dad, men, women, youth, boys, girls and teens who play club, academy, rec, or select soccer. Buy one for the entire team, trainer, keeper, goalie, ref or coach! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com