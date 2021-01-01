4th Of July Cloths Patriotic American Gifts American Flag Fishing Rod 4th Of July Patriotic Fisherman Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Lets celebrate father's day, 4th of july or independence day in style by getting this american flag fishing rod apparel! This cool design is a great gift for your fisherman dad, papa, husband, brother, uncle, or grandpa that loves to fish! Grab this american flag fishing rod apparel as a gift for proud american men or women for 4th of july or independence day. It's also a great present for anglers for who loves fly or bass fishing for christmas or birthday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only