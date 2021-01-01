From hamilton
Hamilton American Classic Valiant Quartz Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch H39211194
Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. Mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. ETA caliber F04.101 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. American Classic Valiant Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hamilton American Classic Valiant Quartz Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch H39211194.