From kirkland's
America the Beautiful Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Our America the Beautiful Canvas Art Print features a single line from an iconic anthem. You'll love its patriotic flag design, set against a textured, brick background. Art measures 36L x 0.75W x 12H in. Giclee printed on artist-grade, water-proof and scratch-resistant canvas on North American pine wood stretchers Gallery wrapped edges complete the look Fade-resistant Epson UltraChrome™ archival inks Features the music notes to a line of "America the Beautiful" Accented with faded, American flag background Hues of red, white, blue, and black Artist: Front Porch Pickins Weight: 4 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.