From healing america 2021
America Healed 2021 T-Shirt
Advertisement
Nation of America requires healing, hope, forgiveness, light, inspiration, peace, righteousness, joy, love, understanding and mercy through humility, seeking God, prayer and turning from evil in 2021. United States of America to repent and ask God for healing of the nation, and that everyone be united by encouraging all citizens of America to respect and love one another and to continue to be united in prayer so that our nation can be healed. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem