Amenia Geometric Handwoven Wool Ivory/Cream Area Rug
Description
Features:Hand stitchingMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: FlatweaveOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: Ivory/CreamIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Spot Clean OnlyLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry clothTraffic Material: High Traffic MaterialColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Runner 2'6" x 8'): 0.04Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 0.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 29Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 45Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'