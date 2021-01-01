From levtex home
Levtex Home Blue Amelie Quilted Throw
Advertisement
Levtex Home Amelie Quilted Throw. The Amelie Reversible Quilted Throw by Levtex Home is inspired by antique colorful fabrics. This intricate, bright medallion design will immediately transform your bedroom. Made with the softest lightweight cotton, this reversible throw features a bright, colorful medallion, reversing to a bright medallion on the other. The Quilted Throw is perfectly sized at 50 inches by 60 inches and is machine washable. Enjoy this for years to come!