HomeRoots Amelia Black Walnut Leatherette And Beech Office Chair, Black Leatherette/Walnut Wood

Setting up or upgrading your modern office can't get any better than having this office chair occupying a strategic space in your office. This chic armless chair is made with great attention to detail, sparkling in style and design, equipped with all necessary features to make work a habit. Featuring a padded seat and backrest outlined by wooden curved outside, this chair lack nothing in guaranteeing your maximum comfort. The bucket shape seat rests on a metal base with 5-star casters and adjustable lift for support and easy movement. Weight capacity: 275Lbs. Color: Black Leatherette/Walnut Wood.