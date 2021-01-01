From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Amelia Springs Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Spa Cushions
Boasting elegant scrolls and vintage mesh detailing for a stunning appearance, the Hampton Bay Amelia Springs Rocking Metal Outdoor Lounge combines comfort and durability to brings seasons of enjoyment in your outdoor space. The perfect addition to patios, sunrooms or decks, it’s constructed of heavy-duty E-coated frames that resist rust for a long-lasting use. The classic black frame paired with tranquil spa olefin cushions coordinate seamlessly with any outdoor décor. Pair with other pieces in the Amelia Springs collection to offer casual comfort for relaxing or entertaining.