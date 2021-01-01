From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia Black Painted Buffet Reclaimed Wood
Update your space with this Modern Rustic Black and Rattan Buffet Server. Handcrafted by skilled artisans to give off a unique and updated industrial modern vibe, this cabinet can be used as a buffet server, TV Stand, or even dresser. The slim black iron frame encases the cabinet while natural distressed woods, plywoods, and re-claimed wood-Pieces are stained a deep black. The distressed nature and stain allows the the uniqueness of each-Piece of wood to show through. The cabinet has three drawers from top to bottom and 2-doors with fixed internal shelving on either side. The mesh door design that includes hand woven split rattan covering the storage compartments also gives a unique twist to the whole style. The measurements are 35.43 in. x 62.99 in. x 17.72 in. Color: Black Painted.