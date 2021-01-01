From safavieh
Safavieh Amelia Emerald Storage Ottoman, Emerald/Espresso
Make the Safavieh Hudson Ottomans Ottoman the focal point of your living room. Featuring a modern look, this ottoman is great for adding a contemporary touch to any home. It has wooden materials and is upholstered with cotton, matching excellently with all kinds of furniture pieces. With button tufting, it is excellent for adding more visual interest to your furniture in order to create a more luxe look. Built with a storage area, it is ideal for organizing your towels, linens, and other belongings. Color: Emerald/Espresso.