From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia Antique Orange Metal Dining Chair (2-Piece)
Advertisement
With a Industrial style, armless side chairs that feature metal balloon shape backrest, round seat with metal apron frame and metal leg with ring support. These chairs are perfect for any small living room or dining room. Your search for the perfect multipurpose chair is at an end. This gorgeous dining chair is ideal for the sanctuary, banquet hall and anywhere else you need elegant, dignified seating. Add effortless elegance to your space instantly Dining Chairs. Crafted in a simple, classic design, This is an extremely simple and beautiful, inexpensive and good quality solid dining chair. The modern stylish design of this chair enhances and blends with any decor. Perfect for the reception or waiting area, lounge, kitchen or anywhere that stylish and modern seating is needed. Color: Antique Orange.