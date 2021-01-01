HomeRoots Amelia Antique Gold Glass Metal End Table, Antique Gold/ Mirror & Clear Glass

Beautifully crafted and stylishly finished, this end table comes with all the thrills and frills that can transform the setting of any room. Our modern occasional table is designed to combine inspiring elegance with great functionality. This sleek piece features a metal framework with antique brass finish, clear glass top and a mirror shelf right at the middle. The overall structure is solidly supported by metal straight legs that make this table a sturdy and stylish addition to every contemporary living room or bedroom setting. Weight capacity: 25 lbs.. Color: Antique Gold/ Mirror & Clear Glass.