HomeRoots Amelia 38 in. Cream Fabric Pattern Fabric 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa with Removable Cushions
Comfort and luxury redefined. This sofa is wrapped in super velvety cushions which makes lounging an absolute delight. It is carved from tough pieces of wood and decked with an array of decorative and functional detailing. Starting from solid wood molding crown along with a tight back and loose seat cushions in classic cream fabric upholstery. Arched backrest and curved arms gives the sofa a modern appeal, it also makes the seat compact and space saving. To garnish up everything, this chair is accompanied with 7-stunning accent pillows. If you're thinking of purchasing a high class modern sofa with perfect upholstery for your living room; then this will definitely be the best option. Available in the size of 38 in. x 95 in. x 44 in.