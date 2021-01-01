From homeroots
HomeRoots Amelia 2-Pieces Gray Fabric And Gray Oak Side Chair
Carved out of top quality wood and fabric, this unique side chair is designed with a blend of transitional style and functionality that will elevate any room setting. Our side chair is anchored x a solid gray oak finished wooden frame and a button tufted backrest to complement the whole inspiring design. While the wooden tapered legs also in gray oak finish syncs seamlessly with the padded seat in gray fabric to solidify the outstanding beauty of this masterpiece. The side chair that is available in a set of two will definitely enhance the level of comfort your home can offer. Fabric type is linen and the weight capacity is 220 lbs. Color: Gray Fabric and Gray Oak.