Ameesha Geometric Hand Knotted Beige Rug
Description
Features:Technique: Knotted90% Wool / 10% CottonOrigin: IndiaRug pad recommendedConstruction: HandmadeThe actual colors may vary from those shown on your screenMaterial: CottonMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: BeigeIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: BoyReversible: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesProduct Care -: Rotate your rug occasionally so that it will wear evenly over the whole surface. Vacuum regularly, at least once a week. Always use the flat nozzle when vacuuming and finish in the direction of the pile. Remove stains immediately. Use an underlay to reduce wear and tear.High-Low (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): NoHigh-Low (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'4"): NoHigh-Low (Rug Size: Square 6'6"): NoHigh-Low (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 7'10"): NoHigh-Low (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'4"): YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications (Rug Size: Square 6'6"): YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 7'10"): YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'6"): 65Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): 95Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'6" x 9'9"): 65Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 7'10"): 43Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'4"): 20Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'4"): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 54Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 7'10"): 66Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'6" x 9'9"): 78Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 6'6"): 78Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'4"): 64Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"): 78Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'6" x 7'10"): 94Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'6" x 9'9"): 117Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): 138Overall Length (Rug Size: Square 6'6"): 78Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): NoWarranty Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): Full or Limited Warranty (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): Warranty Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'6"): Product Warranty (Rug