Ameesha Abstract Ivory/Red Area Rug
Description
Features:Material: 66% Polypropylene and 27% jute and 5% polyester and 2% cottonMaterial: Jute/Sisal;Cotton;Polyester;PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 66% Polypropylene 27% Jute 5% Polyester 2% CottonConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape: Primary Color: Ivory/RedIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.43Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 17Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Round 6'7"): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 36Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 49Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7', Rectangle 3' x 5'): 7Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'): 26Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 61Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 79Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 7'): 84Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'1" x 7'6"): 90Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 6'7", Square 6'7"): 79Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'