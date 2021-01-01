ÂME PURE Face Micro needle Derma Roller for acne, wrinkles, acne scars, large pores, oily skin, pigmentation (0.50mm)

Experience smooth and even skin that is visibly free of lines, scars, and impurities with Europe?s best-selling at-home dermaroller. The âme pure® CIT Face Roller smooths the surface of the skin with micro-fine needles.This creates tiny invisible punctures in the top layer of the skin, which triggers the body?s healing process and immediately activates the production of a blast of collagen and elastin. The skin?s natural repair process helps fill in and smooth out wrinkles, fine lines and scars while also shrinking enlarged pores.We highly recommend using the CIT Face Roller with the âme pure® Collagen Therapy? Gels. They were developed and formulated especially to be used immediately after performing the microneedling treatment, at the moment when the skin is punctured by many microscopic channels that can increase the absorption of active ingredients 1000-fold or more. They contain potent active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin and have a powerful skin-perfecting, rejuvenating and blemish-combatting effects. They also soothe the skin and immediately reduce the redness that occurs after the microneedling treatment. Choose the 0.50mm needle size to treat:unclear or oily skin, acne scars, fine lines, hyperpigmentation spots, pores and blackheads.Choose the 0.75mm needle size to treat:deep and advanced wrinkles as well as profound scarring(in addition to unclear or oily skin, acne scars, fine lines, pigmentation spots, pores and blackheads). The effect of the CIT Face Roller? is comparable to the effect of laser skin treatments. However, the dermaroller treatment can be performed on all skin tones without risk of hyperpigmentation because no heat is used.Produced in the EU exclusively for âme pure® in accordance with EU Cosmetic GMP Certification.*The results are documented in several clinical studies. Results are not guaranteed and may vary from person to person. How to use:We recommend performing the rolling treatment with the CIT Face Roller during the evening 2-4 times per week every second week. You will have 1 week with rolling and 1 week without.For example, use the roller on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Then, take a 1-week break. Repeat until the 2-month course is completed. If you have sensitive skin, skip more days between rolling sessions, e.g. roll on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday. Never perform the roller treatment 2 days in a row because the skin needs time to recover.