Ambyr 31.25" Table Lamp Set
Description
Founded atop a gold metal base, this set of 2 accent lamps is ideal for adding a touch of glam to any room. Featuring a circular pillar-like design, the ceramic is finished in a luxe gray and white that resembles marble, without the heavyweight construction of the real thing! Up top, each lamp is finished off with a 100% cotton white fabric drum shade that filters ambient light from a single bulb (included!). Measuring 31.25" overall, this set is perfect on either side of the entryway or sat on each end of the mantle.