From justice design group
Ambiance Rectangle ADA Wall Sconce by Justice Design Group - Color: White (CER-5658-BIS)
Advertisement
A crisp geometric profile pairs with traditional craftsmanship in the Ambiance Rectangle ADA Wall Sconce by Justice Design. Skilled artisans hand-mold and cast durable Ceramic into a one-of-kind work of art. The fixture's minimalist, rectangular form sends dimmable LED light downward, through the open bottom, creating a warm, ambient glow. With a clean, modern aesthetic the Ambiance is perfectly suited for any home's kitchen, living room, entryway, and dining area. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: White.