Ambesonne Tribal Fluffy Body Pillow Case Cover With Zipper, Striped Vintage Pattern With Geometric Floral Shapes Print, Accent Long Pillowcase, 20" X

Made from - 100% Polyester Soft Flannel Fleece. Fluffy, fun, and cozy pillow covers!Features - You can easily remove or put your insert into it! it thanks to its zippered closure.Easy to care & use - Machine washable on Delicate cycle, Dryer safe. Iron easy - No harmful dyes.Printed - With state of art digital technology. Sham is printed on the front side only.For soft sleep, choose fluffy body pillows! You can add color to your bedroom with body pillow covers that combine comfortable and soft textures with colorful patterns. Body pillow cover helps you to elevate your sleep experience with its long measurements. It will be the best pillow in your pregnancy journey. Choose the patterns that match your character and the colors and use it as a decorative accent piece! Make your living space dominated by brown tones look rich with a rust pillow cover or host the autumn winds in your home with a fall pillow cover. It is not difficult to find what you are looking for among thousands of pattern options! Do not just use it as a decorative accent piece in your bed. You can also use it as a complementary floor pillow cover in the small hobby areas you will create. Write a brand new decoration story in your bedroom, in your children's room with fluffy and comfortable bodypillow covers! Made of 100% polyester ultra-soft flannel fleece, these couch pillow covers never shed and do not disturb your skin. Feel the premium quality in every touch with its extremely soft texture! The patterns of the latest fashion furry pillow covers do not fade and provide the advantage of long-term use. Feel the comfort you have never felt in your hands with relaxing pillow covers in your home. You will not waste your time while cleaning with zipper pillow covers that you can easily take out the pillow cover and throw into the washing machine. Start coloring your home right away with budget-friendly pillow covers that will not harm your family's health!