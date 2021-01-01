Ambesonne Dots Turkish Area Rug, Creative Repetitive Pattern Of Abstract Ornamental Little Rounds Pastel Print, Soft Carpet For Living Room Decor With

Protect your floors with our softest area rug yet. Transform an ordinary room into a decorative masterpiece with these affordable and elegant carpets. Perfect for those areas like dining & living rooms, hallways, bedrooms. The strong & durable backing used in the carpet is made from original jute. The high quality, excellent design and outstanding craftsmanship our area rug provides will carry your decoration to the next level.The inks we use are eco-friendly and are extremely resistant to discoloration. There is no water involved in our dying process sen the environmental impact is greatly reduced. The inks have Oeko-Tex certificate so they are safe for everyone in your family including your pets. Our high quality, excellent design, and outstanding craftsmanship carpets provide you with the soft and comfortable touch experience you deserve. The carpet is woven from 600 000 loop piles. This is why our carpet provides the closest experience to the hand woven area rugs. Another feature of this carpet is that colors appear in different shades from different angles. So every time you change the position of your carpet, a new experience will be waiting for you. Make a difference and change the look of the rooms in your home, office. Our unique designs match well with various color palettes of your curtains, walls, furniture, and all other decor accessories. A suitable as a decoration for any room and the perfect warm gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, wife, husband, and all other beloved ones.Recommended cleaning: Vaccum clean regularly. You can confidently use carpet cleaning shampoo with our rugs. The item should be dried as soon as and as evenly as possible.The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'7" x 5'