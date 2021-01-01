From rag & bone
rag & bone Amber Silk Twist Midi Dress
Advertisement
This dynamic midi dress crafted of sleek silk breaks tailored structure with twisted detail at the waist carried out in gathering in the skirt. V-neck Long sleeves Button cuffs Back-zip closure 100% silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Classic fit About 47" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Rag And Bone > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Black. Size: 00.