Amber 5" Glass Table Vase

Featuring a unique hexagon-shaped design with a smooth clear amber-colored finish, this petite flower vase is an elegant way to display flowers, herbs, succulents, and other greenery. Use it for everyday decoration on a table or counter top surface, or even use it as a stylish centerpiece for a party, wedding, or other special occasion. It's petite sizes makes it a convenient addition to almost any tabletop space, including on bathroom countertops and living room coffee tables. Whether it's for a wedding event or for daily decorative purposes, this vase will perform admirably as a gorgeous decorative centerpiece.