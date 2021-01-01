From anastasia beverly hills
Anastasia Beverly Hills Amber Cream Bronzer
WHAT IT IS Anastasia Beverly Hills Cream Bronzer is a weightless cream formula for sun-kissed color. Warm up skin while creating contour and definition with this versatile all-in-one product for dimensional warmth and sculpting. 1 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES Cream Bronzer stays true to color and sets itself with a natural, matte finish. It grips to skin with a flexible hold that doesn't streak, patch, oxidize, or smudge the complexion layers underneath. Available in seven shades, Cream Bronzer is easy-to-use and melts effortlessly into to a matte, second-skin seamless finish with comfortable wearability. HOW TO USE IT Using A30 Pro Brush (sold separately), gently pick up a small amount of product. Apply using light pressure to cheekbones, temples, forehead and jawline. For amped-up, sun-kissed definition, sweep across the center and tip of the nose. Use pressing motions to deposit color and circular motions to blend and diffuse. Layer for desired intensity. Take it to the next level by applying to the neck and decollate area for an all-over sun-kissed look. INGREDIENTS ALL SHADES PHENYL TRIMETHICONE, SILICA, DIMETHICONE, BIS-DIGLYCERYL POLYACYLADIPATE-2, ISONONYL ISONONANOATE, MICA, MICROCRYSTALLINE WAX/CERA MICROCRISTALLINA/CIRE MICROCRISTALLINE, SORBITAN OLIVATE, SYNTHETIC FLUORPHLOGOPITE, SYNTHETIC WAX, OCTYLDODECANOL, TRIETHOXYCAPRYLYLSILANE, SORBITAN ISOSTEARATE, 1,2- HEXANEDIOL, POLYHYDROXYSTEARIC ACID, ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE, ETHYLHEXYL PALMITATE, ISOPROPYL MYRISTATE, ISOSTEARIC ACID, LECITHIN, POLYGLYCERYL-3 POLYRICINOLEATE, TOCOPHERYL ACETATE, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, MAY CONTAIN/PEUT CONTENIR (+/-): TITANIUM DIOXIDE (CI 77891), IRON OXIDES (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), MANGANESE VIOLET (CI 77742). Cosmetics - Multi Color > Anastasia Beverly Hills > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Anastasia Beverly Hills. Color: Hazelnut.