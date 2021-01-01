From international home
INTERNATIONAL home Amazonia Weatherproof Charlotte Wood Outdoor Dining Chair (4-Pack)
Advertisement
Amazonia Charlotte 4-Piece Teak Patio Armchair Set is the perfect match for every patio and will give your backyard the class and elegance for outdoor dining. The white chairs enhance the beauty of any patio, garden, or pool. Provide additional seating to any outdoor patio, but these patio armchairs will perfectly match with the Charlotte dining set. This set combines luxury, beauty, comfort and an affordable price. The chairs are made from virgin white resin and eucalyptus wood. The Teak finish on the base and legs comfortably support the shell made from virgin resin. The Teak is coated with a multi-layer protection coating that is impervious to the elements. This contemporary set is primarily designed for outdoor purposes but can also be used indoors giving your home a modern touch. Durable and well-designed construction is key components of this great patio set. This set includes 4 patio dining chairs.