Farm Rio Amazonia Forest Linen-Blend Midi Dress
A borderd tropical print defines this lightweight linen-blend dress with puff sleeves and a flowy silhouette. V-neck Long puff sleeves Button front Shell: Linen/rayon Lining: Viscose Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Loose fit About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Farm Rio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Farm Rio. Color: Green Light Pink. Size: Medium.