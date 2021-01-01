Amazon Brand - Lark & Ro Women's Premium Viscose Blend Long Sleeve V-Neck Sweater, Chai Tea, XXL

A classic silhouette and subtle ribbing highlight this Long Sleeve Tunic V-Neck Sweater Ribbed cuffs, hem, and collar complete the look of this comfy-casual tunic sweater Model is 5'11" and wearing a size Small Check out more sweaters, dresses, and blouses from Lark & Ro by visiting amazon.com/larkandro Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro "Personal Shopper Style Tip: For a polished and professional look, roll up the sweaters sleeves above the wrist and pair with tapered trousers, a simple belt, and heeled loafers" - Sofija