From lark & ro
Amazon Brand - Lark & Ro Women's Premium Viscose Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan,Atlantic Navy,X-Small
Our customers loved our mid-length open front cardigan sweater so much we turned it into a longer option with updated color choices The premium viscose blend fabric is lightweight and so indulgently soft and silky you will want to sleep in it Model is 5'11" and wearing a size S; this sweater has a straight/narrow body - we recommend sizing up in this style We took this customer favorite and made it longer - check out "Lark & Ro Women's Premium Viscose Blend Lightweight Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan" Check out sweaters, dresses, tops, & more from Lark & Ro at amazon.com/larkandro Bring style and confidence to your everyday wardrobe with polished essentials and wear-to-work staples from Lark & Ro "Personal Shopper Style Tip: This cardigan is a great piece to dress up or down. Style it to fit your work wear or coordinate it with your weekend ensembles" - Tania