From rivet
Amazon Brand – Rivet Phinney Contemporary Upholstered Dining Chair, 19.7"W, Silver
Advertisement
This cushy dining chair represents a perfect intersection of style and comfort. The upholstery of the tall seat back is gently shaped to offer both back and head support, while its tapered shape adds visual interest. Elegantly splayed wooden legs give the chair additional stability. 19.7"W x 24.4"D x 36.6"H; seat height: 19.3"H; seat depth: 16.9"D; seat back height: 22.2"H; leg height: 14.4"H Solid wood frame with 100% polyester fabric This well-upholstered chair is comfortable, stable, and stylish. This dining chair has a simple but elegant mid-century design. Assemble in 15 minutes or less Avoid moisture; wipe clean with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty