Amazon Brand - Happy Belly All Spice, Ground, 2.5 Ounces

2.5-ounces of Happy Belly All Spice Adds warmth and depth, an individual spice reminiscent of cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, or even peppercorn Great in both sweet and savory foods, desserts, fruit, with meat, sausages, stews, gravies, soups, marinades, and in pickling Can be used as a Jamaican pimento seasoning, in moles, in pickling, in commercial sausage preparations and curry powder An important ingredient in Caribbean cuisine and Middle Eastern cuisine. In the United States it is mainly used for desserts Kosher certified If you like McCormick All Spice, we invite you to try Happy Belly All Spice Satisfaction Guarantee: We're proud of our products. If you aren't satisfied, we'll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385 An Amazon brand