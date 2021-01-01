Amazon Brand – Pinzon 300 Thread Count Percale Cotton Sheet Set - Queen, White

Advertisement
Percale is known for its crisp hand feel, and matte finish. More durable than sateen, it starts off a little stiff, but continues to softens after each wash. The 300 thread count weave is breatheable and cool to the touch, making it ideal for warm climates or summer months. Queen sheet set includes fitted sheet, flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases Designed with a 6-inch hem on flat sheet and pillowcases; machine washable and tumble dry for easy cleaning as needed 100 x 112 inch flat sheet, 60 x 80 inch fitted sheet, and 20 x 31 inch standard pillowcases Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.