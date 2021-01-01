Amazon Brand – Pinzon 170-Gram Flannel Cotton Bed Sheet Set, Full, Grey Dot

Made in Portugal; Full set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and 2 standard pillowcases Velvet flannel provides luxurious softness in a breathable weave Double-napped finish on both sides has an ultra velvety feel; 170 gram flannel weight Fitted sheet measure 54 x 75 inches and fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, flat sheet measures 81 x 96 inches, pillowcases measure 20 x 31 inches Machine washable and dryable; made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.