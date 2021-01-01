From pinzon

Amazon Brand – Pinzon 160-Gram Plaid Flannel Cotton Bed Sheet Set, Twin, Cream / Blue Stripe Plaid

$38.84 on sale
($43.99 save 12%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Made in Portugal; Twin set includes flat sheet, fitted sheet, and one standard pillowcase 160-gram velvet flannel provides luxurious softness in a breathable weave Double-napped finish on both sides has an ultra velvety feel Designed with a 4-inch hem on flat sheet and pillowcases; machine washable and dryable Fitted sheet measures 38 x 75 inches and fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, flat sheet measures 66 x 96 inches, pillowcase measures 20 x 31 inches Made in OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com