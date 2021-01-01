From safavieh

2'x3' Damask Tufted Accent Rug Navy/Gray - Safavieh

$28.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Safavieh's Angelica Collection is an enchanting interaction of muted colors and rich, soft textures. Watercolor artistry and comfort-soft textures create the artful rugs of the Angelica Rug Collection. The reminiscent patterns of Angelica are energized in twice-dyed color, infusing the entire collection with organic energy and fashion-focused style. Made using pure wool in a luxurious pile- which will insulate and heat your home, Angelica watercolor rugs bring a splash of color and expression to home decor. Size: 2'X3'. Color: Navy/Gray. Pattern: Damask.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com