Amaryllis 'Fantasy Dream,' one bulb in nursery pot

Minty green stems and flowers, the latter detailed with streaks of white, enliven each display of these large, 7” blooms. Enjoy the fresh, springtime color inside the house in the depths of winter. One bulb in a 7″ nursery pot.The shapely blooms and rich, iridescent colors of Amaryllis light up a cold day like nothing else we know. We carefully prepare these tropical bulbs so they require only warm temperatures, attention to watering, and bright light to deliver a truly spectacular performance, a process that is great fun to watch.Our bulbs are guaranteed to produce 2 flower stems, most with 4 blooms, and are easily grown on from year to year. Allow 8-10 weeks from bulb to bloom.For more information on Amaryllis care, click Growing Guide.