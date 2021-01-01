The amaryllis artificial bouquet sports thick stems that support densely bundled vibrant blossoms. With a set of three included, you can use these pieces to brighten up your bedroom, kitchen, or living room. When placed in the kitchen, settle some on the kitchen bar alongside a bowl of artificial or real fruit and other kitchen essentials for a natural finish. Then use the remaining artificial flowers to decorate your kitchen sink space. | Nearly Natural Amaryllis Bouquet Artificial Flower (Set of 3, White Silk Flower, Faux Flower, Fake Flower 14"