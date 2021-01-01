Amarmula 80" Faux leather Square Arm Sofa

The series contemporary melrose white leather sofa with encasing frame the white leather sofa with encasing frame brings comfort and trend-setting style to your waiting room, reception area, or home. It features a straight arm design and 3 removable square seat cushions, all padded with foam and upholstered in leather soft which allows for easy cleanup and maintenance. A stainless steel frame, accent bar enclosure, and integrated legs give this sofa added strength and a distinctive flair. Make a great impression on your clients and customers with this innovative contemporary sofa.