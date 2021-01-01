Amarcord Wall Sconce by Karman - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (AP1211BV11)

Advertisement
The Amarcord Wall Sconce from Karman brings a clean and beautiful silhouette to the walls of the home. Resting on a concrete cube that connects directly with the wall, this piece features a glass shade full of graceful curves as it rises up into the room. Designed by Matteo Ugolini, this piece contains a single lamp that rests gently within the glass shade. The light emits in a warm, ambient manner that filters out into the room. Unmistakably modern, Karman lighting puts the fun in residential and commercial lighting. For over 15 years Karman has continuously pushed design boundaries with its whimsical lighting collections. Best-selling Karman products are a result of a passionate design team that works to create lighting that connects with designers and consumers. Many of the brands bestsellers are nature-inspired and eliminates perceived barriers in lighting design to bring forth dynamic lighting like none other. Color: Clear. Finish: White