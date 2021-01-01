From artistic weavers
Artistic Weavers Amaranthus Butter 10 ft. x 14 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Yellow
Fun and comfortable, the Artistic Weavers Amaranthus Collection 10 ft. x 14 ft. Area Rug is the ideal finishing touch to your home. This tufted rug has a modern style, adding an upscale touch to your living area. It has a stain-resistant construction and features color fade-resistant materials. Designed with gold elements, this rectangular rug is great if you are looking to add some warmth to your decor. It has a floral pattern, bringing an organic touch into your living area. With a 100% wool construction, it feels great beneath your feet. It does not off-gas VOCs, so you can be sure that it's an eco-friendly option for your flooring. Color: Butter.