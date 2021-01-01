Kaleen Amaranta Chino 3 ft. x 8 ft. Runner Rug

This unique Kaleen 3 ft. x 8 ft. Runner is an excellent option if you are looking to transform the furnishing of your home. This runner is an excellent option for adding a bit of warmth to chilly hallways. With a 100% wool construction, this runner feels comfortable beneath your feet. It does not emit VOC gases, making it a nontoxic option for your living area. Designed with elements of brown, it will add a natural and understated touch to your room. It has a floral design, which introduces a botanical-inspired vibe into your space. Color: Chino.