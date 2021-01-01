From rta
RtA Amalia Sweater in Grey. - size XS (also in S) RtA Amalia Sweater in Grey. - size XS (also in S) 100% cashmere. Made in China. Dry clean only. Notched neckline. Relaxed fit. Rib trim. Brushed lightweight knit fabric. RTAR-WK76. WS21-S0CS-2012ICEGR. RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimkoh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.