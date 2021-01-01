From mercer41
Amali 76.7" Velvet Square Arm Sofa with Reversible Cushions
This gorgeous 3-seat sofa is perfect for a small space like reading room, studio apartment or condo, furnishing the room with modern and classic style effortlessly, offering ample room for you and your friends or loved ones. It will have a long life as the seat cushions are filled with high resilience foam that gives good support for your body and quickly regains its original shape when you get up. It has a smooth velvety surface with a soft feel. The material is durable and the color has a modern look. It offers you and your guests a comfortable place to sit, whether you're chatting over coffee or enjoying a movie marathon. Fabric: Gray