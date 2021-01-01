From house of hampton
Amaleigh Tufted Performance Velvet Queen Platform Bed In Light Gray
Elaborate details exude regal luxury and vintage glamour in a master bedroom or guest bedroom on the Amaleigh Tufted Performance Velvet Queen Platform Bed. Featuring classic button tufting and nailhead trim framing the avant garde silhouette, the queen headboard of this platform bed is a stunning addition to a master bedroom or guest bedroom. Upholstered in soft, stain-resistant performance velvet, the padded headboard offers supportive comfort while sitting up in bed reading, relaxing, or watching TV. This upholstered bed is a sturdy mattress foundation for memory foam, innerspring, latex, and hybrid mattresses. Eliminating the need for a box spring, the MDF frame of this queen bed is complete with a wood slat support system crafted with poplar for lasting durability and support. This slatted bed frame rests on gold metal legs with non-marking foot caps and includes a reinforced center beam with two support legs for enhanced stability. Assembly required. Weight Capacity: 800 lbs. Color: Mint