Amabilia Beige Area Rug

This eye-catching collection applies digital prints to a polyester chenille construction. These rugs have intricate detailing and stylish motifs in both modern and classical colors with both contemporary and traditional design options. The rugs in this collection are not only uplifting in their character given how the digital print allows the designs to pop, but they are also highly durable, long-lasting and easy to maintain. The recycled cotton and polyester backing of this rug makes it skid-free and perfect for putting under furniture and accessories. This area rug is machine-made. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'1" x 3'6"