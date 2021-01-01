From golden lighting
Golden Lighting Alyssa 13.38 in. 3-Light Pewter Semi-Flush Mount
Beautifully brighten up your space with this chic feminine design. Alyssa is understated elegance in a transitional to modern form. The deceptively simple look has an underlying intelligent design that allows users to customize the hanging heights of the fixturesh through the use of Alyssa's short rod kit. The stylish, sheer opal fabric shade is positioned to lightly veil the candelabras. The connector rods act as a configurable detail. Break apart the connector rods to customize the look of the fixtures. Choose to install with the long connector rods, the short connector rods, or both. For versatility, this updated classic is offered in 2 finishes; matte black and pewter. This 3-light semi-flush creates a stylish focal point and is comfortably sized for intimate dining and living areas.