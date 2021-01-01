Mitzi Alyssa 1-Light Wall Sconce - Color: Silver

A bloom worthy of showing off. Floral-inspired with a modern flair, the Alyssa 1-Light Wall Sconce by Mitzi by Hudson Valley is just the right piece for adding a whimsical touch to your decor. With a flower-shaped frame made of Steel paired with a spherical bulb, this wall mountable fixture is an amazing piece for accenting any room, from the home office, hallway and living room. Decorate with ease and complement wall decor and art by mounting this sconce in a series. Its floral inspiration is subtle enough to accentuate the rest of your decor and flatter the room without stealing the spotlight. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel